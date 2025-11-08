argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $855.70 and last traded at $848.70, with a volume of 92220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $832.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of argenex from $700.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,070.00 price objective on shares of argenex in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded argenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on argenex from $774.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $882.00 price objective on argenex in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $869.68.

Get argenex alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARGX

argenex Stock Up 0.4%

The company has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $782.86 and a 200 day moving average of $662.47.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. argenex had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 41.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of argenex

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in argenex in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in argenex by 276.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in argenex in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in argenex by 102.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in argenex by 750.0% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About argenex

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.