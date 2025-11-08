Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Seneca Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 134,925 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the previous session’s volume of 47,175 shares.The stock last traded at $103.7750 and had previously closed at $101.18.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SENEA shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Seneca Foods from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 4.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.15. The stock has a market cap of $738.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.19.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $297.46 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,364,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Seneca Foods by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 23,329 shares in the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new position in Seneca Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 43,805 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Seneca Foods in the first quarter worth about $206,000. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

