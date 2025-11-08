Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05), reports. The company had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.38 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.25%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ PGC traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $25.69. 104,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,702. The stock has a market cap of $453.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.91. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $37.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PGC shares. Zacks Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Lisa Chalkan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $74,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,799.30. This trade represents a 9.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $93,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,197.05. This represents a 37.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 5,702 shares of company stock valued at $167,461 in the last ninety days. 7.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,897,000 after purchasing an additional 28,489 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 104,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 20.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 70,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

