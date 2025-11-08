Wall Street Zen Downgrades CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) to Hold

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CarGurus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CarGurus

CarGurus Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:CARG traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $33.34. 1,811,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,693. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $41.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.30.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $234.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $360,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 441,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,940,901.68. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Ladd Hanson sold 9,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $368,726.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 54,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,282.16. This trade represents a 15.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 41,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,482 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,780,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,909,000 after purchasing an additional 93,722 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CarGurus by 12.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,052,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,560,000 after acquiring an additional 906,830 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CarGurus by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,914,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in CarGurus in the third quarter worth about $70,856,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 6.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,717,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,479,000 after purchasing an additional 110,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.