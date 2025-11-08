Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Titan International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Titan International from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Titan International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Titan International stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. 613,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,471. Titan International has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $498.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 1.24%.The company had revenue of $466.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.74 million. Titan International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Titan International will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. 1060 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,536,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Titan International by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 191,035 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Titan International by 1,059.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 918,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 838,902 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

