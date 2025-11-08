Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives “Neutral” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their neutral rating on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a $105.00 price objective on Airbnb and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $124.00 price objective on Airbnb and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.44.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ABNB

Airbnb Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.88. 11,751,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,628,743. The stock has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $163.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.89 and a 200 day moving average of $128.70.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.71% and a net margin of 22.03%.The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $28,135,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 704,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,932,668.30. The trade was a 25.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $281,199.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,514 shares in the company, valued at $22,850,752.80. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,446,760 shares of company stock valued at $179,726,429 in the last 90 days. 27.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Airbnb by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 24.3% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 22.4% during the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 28.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 325,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 145,089 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.