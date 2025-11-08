Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CGTX. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognition Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Shares of Cognition Therapeutics stock remained flat at $1.66 on Friday. 1,029,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,319. The company has a market capitalization of $122.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $3.83.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cognition Therapeutics by 105.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,681,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,263 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 69.1% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 39,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

