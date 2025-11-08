DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DLO. Truist Financial set a $15.00 target price on DLocal in a research report on Friday, October 24th. HSBC upgraded DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $19.00 price target on DLocal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DLocal from $14.60 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DLocal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

DLocal stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.59. 2,312,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24. DLocal has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.13.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. DLocal had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 36.85%. The firm had revenue of $256.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. DLocal has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in DLocal by 221.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in DLocal during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DLocal by 17.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth about $113,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

