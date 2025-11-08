Acorn Energy (NASDAQ:ACFN) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Acorn Energy (NASDAQ:ACFN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Acorn Energy in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Acorn Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACFN

Acorn Energy Stock Up 6.5%

NASDAQ ACFN traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,319. Acorn Energy has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.45.

Acorn Energy (NASDAQ:ACFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Acorn Energy had a net margin of 54.10% and a return on equity of 57.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acorn Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acorn Energy stock. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acorn Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ACFN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Northstar Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Acorn Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Acorn Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.