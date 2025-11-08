VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VTEX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.30 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of VTEX in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of VTEX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.30 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of VTEX in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VTEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.16.

VTEX stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,608,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,037. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32. VTEX has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $713.83 million, a P/E ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. VTEX had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that VTEX will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in VTEX by 41.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 43,259 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VTEX in the first quarter worth about $661,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the first quarter worth approximately $7,016,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VTEX by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in VTEX by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 406,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 50,018 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

