Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $117.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.45 and a 200 day moving average of $110.27. The firm has a market cap of $499.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

