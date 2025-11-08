Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Stock Price Up 20% – Here’s Why

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 20% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 256,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 114,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$5.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54.
Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.
