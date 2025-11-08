Greenlane (GNLN) and Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Greenlane to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Greenlane and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenlane 1 0 0 0 1.00 Greenlane Competitors 819 3654 3916 167 2.40

As a group, “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 27.16%. Given Greenlane’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Greenlane has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenlane -246.62% -133.66% -59.29% Greenlane Competitors -5.86% -18.89% 1.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Greenlane and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

14.0% of Greenlane shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of shares of all “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Greenlane shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Greenlane has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenlane’s peers have a beta of 0.80, suggesting that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenlane and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greenlane $13.27 million -$17.64 million 0.00 Greenlane Competitors $8.99 billion $395.89 million 43.26

Greenlane’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Greenlane. Greenlane is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Greenlane peers beat Greenlane on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise. It offers its products under the Groove, Eyce, DaVinci, Higher Standards, Pollen Gear, Marley Natural, and Keith Haring brands. The company also operates e-commerce websites, such as Vapor.com, Vaposhop.com, DaVinciVaporizer.com, PuffItUp.com, HigherStandards.com, EyceMolds.com, and MarleyNaturalShop.com. It serves customers through smoke shops, cannabis dispensaries, and specialty retailers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

