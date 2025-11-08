Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Research lowered Sweetgreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sweetgreen from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Monday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.04.

Sweetgreen Stock Down 7.9%

SG stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,769,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,859. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63. Sweetgreen has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $45.12. The stock has a market cap of $680.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.94.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.13). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $172.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sweetgreen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sweetgreen will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 11,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $105,960.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 322,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,368.29. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 98.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Sweetgreen by 312.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych grew its position in Sweetgreen by 70.8% in the first quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 1,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

