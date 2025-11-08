Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Announces Earnings Results

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04, Zacks reports.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,136,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,444. The stock has a market cap of $261.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.42. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALLO shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CFO Geoffrey M. Parker sold 36,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $46,297.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,276,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,762.96. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 31,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 274,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 88,588 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

