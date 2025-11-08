Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IMNM. Evercore ISI started coverage on Immunome in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum began coverage on Immunome in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Immunome in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Immunome Price Performance

IMNM traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,020. Immunome has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.08). Immunome had a negative return on equity of 77.37% and a negative net margin of 1,687.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Immunome will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Immunome

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Immunome in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Immunome by 81.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Immunome by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Immunome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

