Rightmove (LON:RMV) Shares Down 12.5% – Here’s Why

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) shares fell 12.5% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 474.50 and last traded at GBX 573.69. 24,167,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 367% from the average session volume of 5,171,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 655.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on RMV. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Rightmove from GBX 795 to GBX 850 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 815 target price on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Rightmove from GBX 750 to GBX 805 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 885 price objective on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 796.40.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 697.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 744.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15. The stock has a market cap of £4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

