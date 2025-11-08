Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 57.66%.The business had revenue of $600.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 8.1%

Shares of NYSE:AQN traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 17,267,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,966,599. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -14.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AQN shares. Wall Street Zen raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 74,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 240,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

Further Reading

