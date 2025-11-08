Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Announces Earnings Results

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Internet Initiative Japan had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 6.32%.The business had revenue of $555.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.83 million.

Internet Initiative Japan Price Performance

Shares of Internet Initiative Japan stock remained flat at $35.68 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 754. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17. Internet Initiative Japan has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $44.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on IIJIY. Wall Street Zen downgraded Internet Initiative Japan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services.

