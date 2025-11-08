Metis Global Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,615 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23,580 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.5% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,395,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,154 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 397,264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after buying an additional 104,488,610 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after buying an additional 7,706,201 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,874,987 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,710,665,000 after buying an additional 387,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,188,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,562,427,000 after acquiring an additional 823,020 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT opened at $102.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.02 and a 200-day moving average of $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $109.57.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. DA Davidson set a $117.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $1,293,468.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 919,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,586,075.95. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $2,003,925.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,373,576 shares in the company, valued at $451,396,778.96. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,531,616. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

