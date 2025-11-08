Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.05, but opened at $16.62. Warby Parker shares last traded at $17.1750, with a volume of 2,216,822 shares traded.

The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $221.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. Warby Parker had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.08%.Warby Parker’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Warby Parker has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Warby Parker from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Warby Parker from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warby Parker

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $141,360.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 44,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,349.24. This represents a 11.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 35,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $936,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,181. The trade was a 63.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,000 shares of company stock worth $3,709,521. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,665,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,155,000 after purchasing an additional 327,830 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,212,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,172,000 after buying an additional 1,194,558 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 40.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,303,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,426,000 after buying an additional 2,120,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 51.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,605,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,133,000 after buying an additional 884,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 14.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,456,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,790,000 after acquiring an additional 312,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Stock Up 1.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,714.50 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.56.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

