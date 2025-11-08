Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,558 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $186.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.63. The firm has a market cap of $449.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $194.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

