Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $700.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $570.00 to $700.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company's stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Melius raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $729.00 price objective (up from $582.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $513.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.59.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT traded down $6.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $562.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,318,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $596.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $491.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.84.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,970. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,823 shares of company stock valued at $34,477,790. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its position in Caterpillar by 49.2% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

