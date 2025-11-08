RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of RB Global from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on RB Global from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded RB Global from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on RB Global from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on RB Global from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

Get RB Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RBA

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded up $4.22 on Friday, reaching $100.43. 1,758,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.67 and its 200-day moving average is $107.54. RB Global has a fifty-two week low of $85.55 and a fifty-two week high of $119.58.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 9.46%.RB Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RB Global will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In related news, insider Michael Thomas Steven Lewis sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $254,140.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RB Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RB Global by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 1,870.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in RB Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RB Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.