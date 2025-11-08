Wall Street Zen Upgrades Traeger (NYSE:COOK) to Hold

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

COOK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Traeger in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Traeger from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Traeger from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.09.

NYSE COOK traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,732. Traeger has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $125.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.04 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. Traeger has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Traeger by 9,116.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,368,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,438 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Traeger by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 681,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Traeger by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 472,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 244,493 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Traeger by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 404,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 62,074 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 1st quarter worth $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

