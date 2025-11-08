Graham (NYSE:GHM) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GHM. Noble Financial cut shares of Graham from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

GHM stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $62.37. The company had a trading volume of 120,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,726. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average is $48.87. The company has a market cap of $684.53 million, a P/E ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.97. Graham has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $64.66.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Graham had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 6.43%.The company had revenue of $66.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 million. Graham has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graham will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Graham during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Graham by 839.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Graham by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

