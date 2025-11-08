Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Excelerate Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $26.00 price target on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, DNB Markets set a $31.00 price objective on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Excelerate Energy stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 698,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,750. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60. Excelerate Energy has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $245.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.82 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 3.46%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Excelerate Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EE. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,740,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 328.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 453,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after buying an additional 347,521 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $7,102,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 716,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,003,000 after buying an additional 238,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

