Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

FHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of FHI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,366. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $469.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $728,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 157,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,622,673.06. The trade was a 8.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Federated Hermes by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 373.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 72,173 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 27.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,107,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,136,000 after acquiring an additional 236,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

