Wall Street Zen Downgrades NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL) to Buy

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NATL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NCR Atleos from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of NCR Atleos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of NCR Atleos in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NCR Atleos in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NCR Atleos Stock Performance

NYSE:NATL traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.50. NCR Atleos has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $42.23.

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. NCR Atleos had a return on equity of 81.96% and a net margin of 3.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. NCR Atleos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.896-4.089 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NCR Atleos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NATL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NCR Atleos by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,761,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,775,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of NCR Atleos by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 2,415,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,922,000 after acquiring an additional 440,741 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR Atleos by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 736,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR Atleos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,282,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of NCR Atleos by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About NCR Atleos

NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others.

