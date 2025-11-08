LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.91. 6,194,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,157,077. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72 and a beta of 0.87. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $42.26 and a 12 month high of $86.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.11.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,351 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,003.07. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 36.8% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

