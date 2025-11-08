DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DKNG. Truist Financial dropped their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

DraftKings Stock Up 8.6%

Shares of DKNG traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,948,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,446,818. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average of $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $53.61.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 4.90%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DraftKings will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 4,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $210,043.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,461 shares in the company, valued at $63,129.81. This represents a 76.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 44,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $2,006,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 128,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,753,081.90. This trade represents a 25.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 552,777 shares of company stock valued at $23,337,924 in the last quarter. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 54.4% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 349.1% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

