Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Announces Earnings Results

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $79.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.08 million. Kura Sushi USA had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Kura Sushi USA updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

KRUS stock traded down $6.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,249. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.85 million, a P/E ratio of -303.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KRUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $67.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Benchmark cut their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 17.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 345,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,780,000 after purchasing an additional 51,574 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 213,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 122.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter worth about $1,532,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 8.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

