Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.02. 2,056,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,071. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $33.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.64.

Insider Activity

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $39,884.46. Following the sale, the insider owned 242,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,291,058.68. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $39,884.46. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 217,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,169.78. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,680 shares of company stock worth $91,569. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 325.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

