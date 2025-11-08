Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 0.64%.The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Conduent updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CNDT traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,790,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,784. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $281.19 million, a PE ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.39. Conduent has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $4.90.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the second quarter worth $29,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Conduent during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Conduent during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.
Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.
