Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 0.64%.The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Conduent updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,790,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,784. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $281.19 million, a PE ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.39. Conduent has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the second quarter worth $29,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Conduent during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Conduent during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Conduent in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Singular Research upgraded Conduent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

