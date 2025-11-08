Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) Trading Up 19.2% – What’s Next?

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE – Get Free Report) traded up 19.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 1,066,953 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 409,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.71 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, palladium, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Stillwater West project, which comprises 763 claims covering an area of approximately 61 square kilometers located in Stillwater District, Montana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stillwater Critical Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillwater Critical Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.