Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.8% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $23,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP raised its stake in Tesla by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP now owns 1,785 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.3% during the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,276 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 107.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 319,450 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $101,476,000 after buying an additional 165,744 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 103.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 136,243 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,279,000 after buying an additional 69,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $307.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and eleven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.08.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $429.52 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 286.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $420.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

