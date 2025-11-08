Hong Kong & China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 44,913 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 19,941 shares.The stock last traded at $0.8757 and had previously closed at $0.90.

Hong Kong & China Gas Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Hong Kong & China Gas alerts:

Hong Kong & China Gas Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a $0.0123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 411.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hong Kong & China Gas

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hong Kong & China Gas stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hong Kong & China Gas Co. ( OTCMKTS:HOKCY Free Report ) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,860 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hong Kong & China Gas were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong & China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong & China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.