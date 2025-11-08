Hong Kong & China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 44,913 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 19,941 shares.The stock last traded at $0.8757 and had previously closed at $0.90.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a $0.0123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 411.0%.
The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.
