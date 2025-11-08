XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Up 10.8% – Here’s What Happened

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.60 and last traded at $24.1480. Approximately 10,996,933 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 9,356,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

XPEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie increased their price target on XPeng from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. CLSA raised XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.85.

The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in XPeng by 567.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,306,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511,751 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,514,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter worth approximately $856,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the first quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,793,000. 21.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

