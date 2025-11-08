Critical Survey: Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL) vs. Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF)

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Free Report) and Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Trevali Mining has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Gold has a beta of 3.79, suggesting that its stock price is 279% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trevali Mining and Blue Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevali Mining $288.09 million 0.00 $26.02 million ($0.15) N/A Blue Gold N/A N/A $700,000.00 N/A N/A

Trevali Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Trevali Mining and Blue Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevali Mining -6.08% -0.96% -0.41% Blue Gold N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Trevali Mining and Blue Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevali Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00 Blue Gold 1 0 0 0 1.00

Given Trevali Mining’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than Blue Gold.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.6% of Blue Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Blue Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blue Gold beats Trevali Mining on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada. It also holds interests in the Halfmile, Stratmat, and Restigouche properties situated in New Brunswick, Canada; Gergarub project in Namibia; and Ruttan Mine located in northern Manitoba, Canada. In addition, the company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada. Trevali Mining Corporation was formerly known as Trevali Resources Corp. and changed its name to Trevali Mining Corporation in April 2011. The company was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Blue Gold

Blue Gold Limited is a gold mining company developing a portfolio of assets anchored by the historic Bogoso Prestea Mine in the Ashanti region of Ghana. Blue Gold Limited, formerly known as Perception Capital Corp. IV, is based in NEW YORK.

