Reviewing VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) and Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE)

Fly-E Group and VinFast Auto are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Fly-E Group has a beta of -1.76, suggesting that its share price is 276% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VinFast Auto has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fly-E Group and VinFast Auto, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fly-E Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 VinFast Auto 1 1 2 0 2.25

Profitability

VinFast Auto has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 67.64%. Given VinFast Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VinFast Auto is more favorable than Fly-E Group.

This table compares Fly-E Group and VinFast Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fly-E Group N/A N/A N/A VinFast Auto -132.71% N/A -50.60%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fly-E Group and VinFast Auto”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fly-E Group $25.43 million 0.20 N/A N/A N/A VinFast Auto $1.81 billion 4.43 -$3.18 billion ($1.42) -2.42

Fly-E Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VinFast Auto.

Summary

VinFast Auto beats Fly-E Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fly-E Group

Fly-E Group, Inc. engages in the designing, installing, and selling of smart electric motorcycles (e-motorcycles), electric bikes, electric scooters, and related accessories under the Fly E-Bike brand in the United States and Canada. It offers e-mopeds, e-motorcycles, e-tricycles, e-bikes, and e-scooters; and traditional bikes. The company also provides accessories and spare parts, including raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, locks, and branded apparel; and upgrade components for wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels. It also operates retail stores; and offers repair, maintenance, bodywork, and other value added services. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Flushing, New York.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters, and related battery lease and battery charging service for e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. VinFast Auto Ltd. is a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

