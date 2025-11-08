Head-To-Head Review: Top Wealth Group (NASDAQ:TWG) vs. Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) and Top Wealth Group (NASDAQ:TWG – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Flowers Foods and Top Wealth Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowers Foods 4.30% 17.85% 6.52% Top Wealth Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Flowers Foods and Top Wealth Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowers Foods 1 3 0 0 1.75 Top Wealth Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Flowers Foods presently has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 28.91%. Given Flowers Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flowers Foods is more favorable than Top Wealth Group.

75.4% of Flowers Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Flowers Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Flowers Foods has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Top Wealth Group has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flowers Foods and Top Wealth Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flowers Foods $5.13 billion 0.49 $248.12 million $0.92 12.93 Top Wealth Group $4.75 million 0.66 -$2.02 million N/A N/A

Flowers Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Top Wealth Group.

Summary

Flowers Foods beats Top Wealth Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names. The company distributes its products through a direct-store-delivery distribution and a warehouse delivery system, as well as operates bakeries. Its customers include national and regional restaurants, institutions and foodservice distributors, and retail in-store bakeries; wholesale distributors; mass merchandisers, supermarkets, vending outlets, and convenience stores; quick-serve chains, food wholesalers, institutions, dollar stores, and vending companies; and public health care, military commissaries, and prisons, and other governmental institutions. The company was formerly known as Flowers Industries and changed its name to Flowers Foods, Inc. in 2001. Flowers Foods, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia.

About Top Wealth Group

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides caviar and caviar-based gourmet products in Hong Kong and internationally. The company also trades in caviars; and offers its products under the Imperial Cristal Caviar brand name. It serves food and beverage related distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Sai Wan, Hong Kong. Top Wealth Group Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Winwin Development Group Limited.

