Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.63. 32,983,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.22 million, a P/E ratio of -46.92 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $6.71.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $150.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.10 million. Organogenesis had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Organogenesis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Organogenesis will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 48.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 74,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,362 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Organogenesis by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 63,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 126,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 49,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

