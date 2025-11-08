Wall Street Zen Downgrades ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) to Hold

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SCSC. Barclays initiated coverage on ScanSource in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research cut ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ScanSource currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ScanSource

ScanSource Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of ScanSource stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.29. The company has a market cap of $895.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $739.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. ScanSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 47,969 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $2,126,945.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,979,382.08. This trade represents a 19.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Hayden sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $32,764.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,977.26. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,677 shares of company stock worth $6,876,030. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in ScanSource in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 400.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.