Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TILE. Zacks Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Interface from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Interface in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Interface Stock Performance

Shares of TILE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.76. The stock had a trading volume of 380,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.15. Interface had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $364.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Interface has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 25,000 shares of Interface stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $673,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 145,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,918,610.85. This trade represents a 14.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James Poppens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $130,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 124,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,462.24. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interface

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Interface by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interface by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interface by 277.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 71,476 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interface by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 102,903 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Featured Articles

