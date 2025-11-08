Wall Street Zen Upgrades Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) to “Hold”

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZURA. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Zura Bio from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Zura Bio from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

NASDAQ:ZURA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.67. 336,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,061. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.24. Zura Bio has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $4.85.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Zura Bio will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZURA. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 190.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 21,249 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zura Bio during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zura Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

