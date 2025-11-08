Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SRPT. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SRPT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,178,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,340,418. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $138.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $399.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 450.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 139.2% during the first quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.