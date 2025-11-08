NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of NCS Multistage in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded NCS Multistage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NCS Multistage has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Price Performance

NCSM stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 18,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,252. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NCS Multistage has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $46.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.10 million. NCS Multistage had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NCS Multistage

In other news, Director Robert Nipper sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $125,880.00. Following the sale, the director owned 88,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,840. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NCS Multistage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCSM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NCS Multistage by 342.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 3,774.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in NCS Multistage during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in NCS Multistage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NCS Multistage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NCS Multistage

(Get Free Report)

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and construction, and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.