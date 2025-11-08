Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $9.00 target price on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Leggett & Platt from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Leggett & Platt stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,910. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 5.38%.The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Leggett & Platt has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 784.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,605,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,707,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,459 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 1,495.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,539,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,257 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,706,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 47.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,175,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,330,000 after buying an additional 1,026,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

