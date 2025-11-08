Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $9.00 target price on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Leggett & Platt from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
Leggett & Platt Price Performance
Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 5.38%.The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Leggett & Platt has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leggett & Platt
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 784.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,605,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,707,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,459 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 1,495.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,539,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,257 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,706,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 47.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,175,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,330,000 after buying an additional 1,026,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.
About Leggett & Platt
Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.
