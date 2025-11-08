Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.050-0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $340.0 million-$370.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $369.5 million. Fox Factory also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.920-1.120 EPS.

Fox Factory Stock Down 25.5%

Fox Factory stock traded down $5.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.37. 3,294,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $35.36. The company has a market cap of $684.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $376.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.59 million. Fox Factory had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 17.50%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Fox Factory has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.920-1.120 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOXF

Institutional Trading of Fox Factory

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Fox Factory by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 18.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,841,000 after acquiring an additional 73,090 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 87,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 15,021 shares during the last quarter.

About Fox Factory

(Get Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.