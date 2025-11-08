BILL (NYSE:BILL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on BILL from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.90.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.55. 4,955,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,874. BILL has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $100.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -168.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average of $46.68.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $395.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.91 million. BILL had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 0.79%.BILL’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.250 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.570 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BILL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 27th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in BILL by 73.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in BILL by 283.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in BILL by 189.2% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in BILL by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

